Politicians unite to demand ‘urgent action’ for the Rest

‘It truly is a miracle that no-one has been seriously injured or even killed’.

This line, from an open letter to the Scottish Government, sums up the crux of the case being made by politicians from across the spectrum in Argyll and Bute as they press for a ‘permanent, robust’ solution for the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful following the latest landslide which struck the lifeline trunk route on August 4.

In an unprecedented move, politicians of all persuasions wrote this week to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Islands and Connectivity.

Argyll and Bute Council leader Aileen Morton said the local and national representatives are ‘united and unanimous’ in their demand for urgent action to deliver a permanent solution for the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

Through the business and political stakeholder group, the A83 Taskforce, they ask for a permanent solution to be identified by next spring, with work to be completed by the end of 2023.

The letter, dated August 10, is published in full below: