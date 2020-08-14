News from around the districts – August 14, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgilphead

The British Red Cross shop in Lochgilphead has re-opened and is once again accepting donations.

Opening its doors again on Monday July 27, staff were looking forward to seeing customers once more and were preparing themselves for the onslaught of donations following everyone’s lockdown clearouts.

The store has made an urgent appeal for volunteers and anyone interested or wanting more information about the role should contact shop manager Meg Jamieson or pop into the shop.

Meg said: ‘The British Red Cross is a brilliant charity to work for. The volunteers we have here in Lochgilphead are fab, but we need more. I would ask anyone who is interested in volunteering to get in touch.’

Cairnbaan

Fans and followers of the Lochgilphead-based Easy Club will have to wait a little longer for their next musical treat.

After months of missing playing music together, and each other, members gave

a socially-distanced performance in the Cairnbaan Hotel beer garden on Saturday August 1.

The group had planned to return in greater numbers to the same venue on the weekend of August 15 and 16 for another performance, but this has been postponed on the advice of Argyll and Bute Council’s environmental health department.

Provided the coronavirus rules allow, the Easy Club hopes to have several workshops and performances in – or outside – the Cairnbaan Hotel and other venues in the coming months.

Firth of Clyde

The Waverley’s paddles are turning once again after a major refit, including a boiler replacement, which was made possible by £2.3 million fundraising appeal.

The last sea-going paddle steamer in the world received £1 million of Scottish Government funding towards the project.

The world-famous Clyde steamer has been in operation for more than 70 years, transporting millions of passengers to locations throughout the UK.

Work began in January in Greenock and continued through lockdown. At the end of July, Waverley’s engine and paddles once again turned under steam – for the first time since 2018.

Provided the final pieces of work go well, and if permitted by coronavirus rules, the Waverley might return to service in 2020 for a few cruises on the Clyde.

Inveraray

Inveraray youngsters have been given a set of goals to hone their goal-scoring skills.

With the children out making the most of the weather before schools go back, it was decided a set of old goals would be gifted for them to use.

The goals, which used to belong to the football club, had been stored in the shinty container for a couple of years. When residents noticed how many youngsters were playing football at the park, it was mentioned to Linda Divers who remembered about the goal posts.

Linda Divers said: ‘The children have been so good during lockdown. They deserved a wee treat. Thanks to Grant, Kieran and Rhuaridh for helping me put them up.’