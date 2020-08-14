‘Complex repairs’ on A83 expected to take three weeks to complete

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Repair work is continuing on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful after a major landslide impacted the carriageway last week.

A programme of complex repairs to the embankment above and below the road as well as work to stabilise the carriageway is underway which is expected to take up to three weeks to complete.

Work has already started on stabilising the sheer face formed below the road by the wash out. A sprayed reinforced concrete face has been formed and this has been tied back to underlying rock with eight metre long rods.

A temporary catch pit is also being installed next to the roadside below the recently formed steep channel.

Once repairs are complete the A83 will be able to reopen under traffic light control. Teams are carrying out the repairs 24 hours per day, seven days a week to enable the road to be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Old Military Road local diversion route is to remain in use overnight on Friday August 14. This will be reviewed on a daily basis, paying close attention to the weather forecast to see if it will remain safe to reopen overnight. Strict safety protocols are in place which allow teams to continue to keep the diversion route in operation throughout the night.

The A83 has been closed since last Tuesday due to a large landslip which impacted the road. The carriageway has been undermined due to large volumes of water and debris washing material from beneath the road and the supporting embankment.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said on Friday: ‘Teams are making good progress with the repairs on the A83 following last week’s landslip.

‘Today teams have started to drill for the installation of piles to form a concrete retaining wall which will support the road across the damaged section.

‘We thank all road users and the local community while we do everything we can to repair the A83 after last week’s landslip. Argyll remains very much open for business and we advise all road users to plan their journey’s in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for information.’