Soccer Centre gets the ball rolling

Young Lochgilphead footballers are getting ready to return to the sport just as the schools start back.

Lochgilphead Soccer Centre has organised additional sessions throughout the week to accommodate all interested youngsters in a safe and fun way.

Club chairman Stuart Green said: ‘It has been a challenging time for families, with young children unable to participate in organised sport. I am delighted organised youth football is returning when schools return.

‘The Scottish Football Association has published guidelines which mean things will be different for a while. Parents are required to ensure their child is registered in advance of all events in line with test and protect rules in the event it is required.

‘The emphasis will be on fun and games, building on fitness later. It’s a perfect time for any child thinking about starting up a new sport.

‘As a result of national limitations on maximum numbers per training session, we have spread the sessions out during the week.

‘My thanks to the volunteers, coaches, first aiders, administrators and members of the steering group for a lot of work to get us ready for a return to football and parents should be assured we have fully implemented the safety guidelines. Anyone wishing to get involved should not hesitate to get in touch with me.’

For further information, go to the Lochgilphead Soccer Centre Facebook page or contact Stuart directly on 07795 800570.