Lochgilphead bowlers compete in IK Fleming Triples
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Lochgilphead Bowling Club saw 18 members compete for the annual IK Fleming Triples.
There were some fiercely contested matches on Sunday August 2 and after the group stages the final standings saw the trio of Donald Crawford, Archie MacVicar and Rose MacVicar face Colin MacInnes, Bob Martin and Fiona McLeod in a five-end final.
The final was closely contested by both sides, drawing even at three-all after
the five ends.
A sixth end play off would determine the winner and with great bowls from both teams, it was the final bowl that sealed the deal for the team skipped by Colin.
The winners were presented with their trophy by Frances Fleming, daughter of
IK Fleming. An enjoyable afternoon of bowling was had by everyone.