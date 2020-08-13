Corner House boost for fireworks fund
Generous customers at Tarbert’s Corner House bar have raised £337.50 for the village fireworks fund.
When lockdown eased last month, one of the first things Duggie and Margaret MacNeill did after re-opening the Corner House was to present their charity bottle to village firefighters towards the Tarbert fireworks display in November.