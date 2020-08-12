Another overnight closure at the Rest

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Weather warnings for thunderstorms will mean another overnight closure for the road used to bypass the landslide-hit A83 at the Rest and be Thankful.

Following closures during the hours of darkness on Monday and Tuesday, trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland has confirmed that the old military road will be closed again on Wednesday August 12 from 9pm, for safety reasons.

Tommy Deans of BEAR Scotland said on Wenesday afternoon: ‘Following yet another weather warning the old military road will close at 2100 hours and reopen following an early morning inspection.

‘Thankfully the heavy rain last night avoided the Rest and be Thankful area and tonight may be the same but the Met Office warning areas are too close for comfort.

‘Work will continue on site overnight as long as it is safe to do so.’

A landslide on August 4 at the Rest and be Thankful forced the trunk route to be closed, with the old military road being brought into service as a diversion four days later.