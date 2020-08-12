Further weather warnings to close old military road overnight

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Further Met Office weather warnings across Scotland mean that the Old Military Road will close overnight again from 9pm this evening (Wednesday) as a precaution.

The local diversion route closed during the hours of darkness on both Monday and Tuesday night due to forecast heavy rain and the route will close again overnight for a third night for safety.

All traffic will be diverted from 9pm on to the standard diversion route via the A83, A82, A85 and A819.

Safety assessments will take place at first light tomorrow morning (Thursday) to determine if it is safe to reopen the local diversion route.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is currently in force for thunderstorms across most of the country until later this evening. The thunderstorms have the potential to bring sporadic heavy rain showers which could impact on the hillside, potentially dislodging some loose debris which may impact on the A83 and OMR below.

Teams closely monitor the hillside during daylight hours however this process is heavily restricted during darkness, making it difficult to spot any material which may have become dislodged.

The local diversion route closed overnight on both Monday and Tuesday as a precaution due to forecast heavy rain but reopened before 7am during the daytime following the green light from safety assessments. The OMR has been in operation since Saturday morning and motorists have been using the single-track road in a convoy system to safely continue their journey on the A83.

Teams are expecting to determine the full programme of repairs later this week once designs are complete.

Work has already started on stabilising the sheer face formed below the road by the washout. A sprayed reinforced concrete face has been formed and this has been tied back to underlying rock with eight metre long rods.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: ‘Further weather warnings for thunderstorms are in place across large areas of Scotland throughout the day into the evening, which have the potential to bring sporadic heavy localised rain showers.

‘We need to prioritise safety of road users and with the amount of loose debris still present in the channels we’ve decided to close the route overnight for a third night as a precaution and in the interest of keeping everyone safe.

‘We’ll assess the route at first light tomorrow morning and reopen the road as early as we can once considered safe to do so.

‘Designs are being finalised this week which will allow us to have a clear understanding of a timeline to completing the repair work and safely reopening the A83.

‘We thank all road users and the local community for their continued patience while we work to address the impact of last week’s landslip. Argyll remains open for business and we encourage all road users to check Traffic Scotland for the latest travel updates.’

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.