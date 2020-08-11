Safety the priority at Lochgilphead Co-op
Rumours of positive COVID-19 test results among staff at a Lochgilphead supermarket are unfounded, according the the company.
As stories spread that coronavirus had been linked to employees at the store, the Argyllshire Advertiser contacted the Co-op to establish the facts.
Stating that there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff at its Lochgilphead branch, a spokesperson for the Co-op said on Monday August 10: ‘The safety of colleagues and customers is our number one priority and we have strict policies and protective equipment in place to protect them.
‘Colleagues routinely self-isolate if they experience symptoms.’
The branch is open as normal, with the usual coronavirus precautions in place.