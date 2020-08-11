Rest and be Thankful diversion route to close for second night

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

For the second night running the old military road diversion route at the Rest and be Thankful will close.

Met Office weather warnings for thunderstorms mean that the route, which runs below the landslide-hit A83 trunk road, will close overnight again from 9pm on Tuesday August 11 as a safety precaution.

The local diversion route closed during the hours of darkness on Monday night due to forecast heavy rain, re-opening around 7am on Tuesday.

All traffic will be diverted from 9pm on to the standard diversion route via the A83, A82, A85 and A819. An alternative vehicle route is available via the Western Ferries Gourock to Hunter’s Quay Clyde crossing.

Safety assessments will take place at first light on Wednesday morning to determine if it is safe to reopen the local diversion route.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is currently in force for thunderstorms across most of the country until midnight tomorrow night. Thunderstorms have the potential to bring sporadic heavy rain showers which could impact on the hillside, potentially dislodging some loose debris which may impact on the A83 and old military road below.

Teams closely monitor the hillside during daylight hours however this process is heavily restricted during darkness, making it difficult to spot any material which may have become dislodged.

The old military road has been in operation since Saturday morning and motorists have been using the single-track road in a convoy system to safely continue their journey on the A83.

Eddie Ross of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘Teams have worked tirelessly since last Tuesday’s landslip to clear the debris and complete full assessments and safety checks of the area. The event caused significant damage to the embankments above and below the carriageway, with sections of the road undermined in places due to the volume of water and debris which came down in the landslip. Designs are being finalised and, in parallel, work has begun on the preparatory stages.

‘Safety remains our top priority and we’ll do all we can to reopen the main A83 as quickly as we can.’