Oban artist Gabi makes her mark at prehistoric Ormaig

Artist Gabi Stuckemeier’s work rocks!

The artist, whose day job is an occupational therapist at Oban hospital, is about to leave her mark on prehistoric landscape near Kilmartin – on about 250 tree stumps to be exact.

Gabi and two artist pals will be spending 10 days painting the stumps on a slope next to Ormaig Rockart site with white limewash to create the shape of a large circle.

Funding for the landart project has come from Creative Scotland via the National Lottery and with full support from Kilmartin Museum and Forestry and Land Scotland, which owns the land where the trees were already felled.

Anyone wanting to see it will either have to walk an hour from Carnassarie Castle car park, or the less energetic can go onto social media to follow progress and watch a short film that will map its making.

The circular shape, described as a big white filled-in circle, is a nod to the cup and ring marks at the site which were created more than 4,000 years ago.

Gabi was so fascinated by the rockart she saw at Ormaig and the pattern made by the felled stumps on the steep slope next to it that the landart circle idea just ‘popped’ into her head, she said.

‘I met with the curator at Kilmartin Museum and mentioned my idea. I’d thought with it being near a pre-historic site they might say no, but he thought it sounded great. I was a bit taken aback. The forestry people were also up for it and all of a sudden it was all go,’ said Gabi.

Weather depending, it should take 10 days from start to finish. The first job is to clear brambles and other trip hazards before the lime washing can be applied.

Dr Aaron Watson from Kilmartin Museum will be documenting the project.

Gabi continued: ‘When I was researching what to white the stumps with I knew I wanted to use something traditional to Scotland that would not contaminate the place. Limewash is used to paint houses here. Then I discovered it creates crystals. Rockart was made using quartz – they would peck at rocks with it to make their marks. I liked the link. It was a good coincidence.’

The shape will change depending on where it is seen from. As visitors walk towards it, it will be like an oval but once at the rockart site it will look like a circle.

To follow Ormaig Landart Project follow these links:

Instagram: @gstuckemeier

Facebook: www.facebook.com/gabriele.stuckemeier

Website: www.gabrielestuckemeier.com