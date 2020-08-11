A83 landslide bypass route reopens
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
A local detour route has reopened at the Rest and be Thankful after it was closed overnight as a precaution due to a forecast of heavy rain.
The old military road, running below the A83 trunk road at the foot of Glen Croe, was initially opened four days after the latest landslide struck the lifeline route on Tuesday August 4.
Fears of debris being loosened by predicted heavy rainfall forced engineers to recommend that the detour route be closed from 9pm on Monday August 10.
Following an inspection of the area at first light on Tuesday August 11, the old military road reopened under convoy.