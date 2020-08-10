Work begins to rebuild former church destroyed by fire
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
An Ardrishaig building site was the hive of activity last week as a towering crane took passers-by by surprise.
A one lane road closure, operated under four-way traffic lights, was in place while the crane, which arrived on Monday August 3, moved large steel beams into the former Ardrishaig United Free Church building.
Work recently started again on the construction site to rebuild the family home that was destroyed by a fire on January 25, 2019.