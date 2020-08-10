Work begins to rebuild former church destroyed by fire

A one lane road closure was in place while the crane worked at the Ardrishaig site.

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is  only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

An Ardrishaig building site was the hive of activity last week as a towering crane took passers-by by surprise.

A one lane road closure, operated under four-way traffic lights, was in place while the crane, which arrived on Monday August 3, moved large steel beams into the former Ardrishaig United Free Church building.

Flashback to January 2019, as fire rips through the building

Work recently started again on the construction site to rebuild the family home that was destroyed by a fire on January 25, 2019.

 