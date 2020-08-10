Rain threat closes A83 landslip detour route

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Old Military Road diversion route is to be closed overnight tonight (Monday August 10) from 9pm as a safety precaution due to a forecast of heavy rain.

The fear is that loose debris at sections of the hillside scarred from last Tuesday’s landslip has the potential to become dislodged and impact the A83 and Old Military Road.

The diversion road will be closed overnight, given the restrictions of being able to safely monitor the embankment, channel and hillside in the hours of darkness.

A full safety assessment will be completed at first light on Tuesday to check for any loose material which may have moved and a decision taken in the early morning to determine if it is safe to reopen the Old Military Road as before.

Work continues to assess damage to the A83 carriageway caused by the landslip on August 8 and teams are in the process of firming up designs which will allow engineers to restore the road to a safe condition. Repairs have already started to a damaged section of embankment next to the road.

Eddie Ross of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘Safety is our top priority and following tonight’s forecast heavy rainfall warning from the Met Office and input from our geotechnical specialists we have taken the difficult decision to close the Old Military Road as a precaution overnight tonight .

‘The forecast has indicated localised short heavy rain showers which will impact the Rest and Be Thankful, and given the indication of loose material present in the channel high above the road we want to make sure all road users as well as our own teams remain safe, and therefore the only option is to close the local road overnight.

‘A full safety assessment will take place at first light tomorrow morning to check if any material was dislodged in the channel and to see if the Old Military Road was impacted. Once we are satisfied that the route is safe to reopen the local diversion route will be implemented as before.

‘The previous standard diversion route via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 will be reinstated from 9pm tonight until it is considered safe to reopen the local OMR diversion route.

‘Safety has to come first and as ever we thank the local community and road users for their patience while we address the situation at the Rest. Argyll remains very much open for business and we ask road users to plan their journey in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for the real-time travel information.’