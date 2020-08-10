Rain forecast shuts Old Military Road tonight

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Heavy rain forecast for tonight means the Old Military Road will shut again as a safety precaution during the hours of darkness.

Loose debris is present at sections of the hillside scarred from Tuesday’s landslip which has the potential to become dislodged by any torrential rainfall.

The Old Military Road will shut at 9pm and then a full safety assessment will be completed at first light tomorrow before a decision is taken to determine if it is safe to reopen it as before.

Work continues to assess the damage to the road on the A83 and teams are in the process of firming up designs which will allow engineers to restore the road to a safe condition. Teams have already started repairs to a section of the embankment next to the road damaged by Tuesday evening’s landslip.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: ‘Safety is our top priority and following tonight’s forecast heavy rainfall warning from the Met Office and input from our geotechnical specialists we have taken the difficult decision to close the Old Military Road as a precaution overnight tonight .

‘The forecast has indicated localised short heavy rain showers which will impact the Rest and Be Thankful, and given the indication of loose material present in the channel high above the road we want to make sure all road users as well as our own teams remain safe, and therefore the only option is to close the local road overnight.’

The previous standard diversion route via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 will be reinstated from tonight’s closure until it is considered safe to reopen the OMR again.

‘Safety has to come first and as ever we thank the local community and road users for their patience while we address the situation at the Rest. Argyll remains very much open for business and we ask road users to plan their journey in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for the real-time travel information,’ added Mr Ross.

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.