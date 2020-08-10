All clear re-opens Old Military Road at A83

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The A83 has reopened via the Old Military Road local diversion after being given the green light following a safety assessment.

The road reopened shortly after 9.15am on Saturday and is now operating under a 24-hour convoy system as a local diversion for road users at the Rest and Be Thankful.

Teams will continue with work to stabilise and assess the damage on the A83 and the embankment above and below the carriageway following Tuesday evening’s landslip.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: ‘We’re pleased to safely open the Old Military Road under 24-hour operation as a local diversion route for motorists on the A83.

‘Safety remains our top priority and we will continue to closely monitor the hillside and the route to check for any issues.

‘Stabilisation work continues on the A83 and will continue into next week when a timetable for reopening will be finalised.

‘We thank all road users and the local community for their patience while we do all we can to reach a safe reopening of the A83.

‘Argyll remains open for business and we encourage road users to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information.’

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.