Opening Old Military Road depends on strict safety checks

Opening the Old Military Road after this week’s landslip will only happen tomorrow if the strictest safety checks give it the all clear.

Work is continuing at the Rest and Be Thankful to install extra protection measures ahead of potentially opening the Old Military Road (OMR) as a local diversion route for road users from mid-morning tomorrow (Saturday).

The measures include the construction of bunds along the edge of the carriageway and excavation of a channel parallel to the road as an added precaution in case any debris is washed towards the road from the embankment.

A rigorous safety assessment will be carried out by Police Scotland and geotechnical specialists to check all aspects of the local diversion before the OMR can be opened as a diversion route.

Work continues to assess the damage to the A83 and embankment above and below the road following the massive landslip.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: ‘We’re on track to opening the OMR mid-morning tomorrow pending a green light from the safety assessments of the diversion route following this evening’s rain.

‘Teams are making good progress with the ongoing construction of the mitigation measures at the OMR and we’re working to having these completed later this evening.

‘We’ll only open the OMR as a local diversion if we are completely certain that it is safe to do so.

‘Teams are continuing to work on the A83 and assess the damage above and below the road and work is well underway to stabilise the hillside.

‘In the meantime Argyll remains open for business with Western Ferries providing additional sailings to help accommodate motorists and our teams assisting road users using the standard route.

‘Safety remains our top priority and we’re doing everything we can to safely reopen the OMR as quickly and as safely as we can and then to do likewise with the A83.’

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.