Clearance work continues at Rest And Be Thankful

Major clearance work continues at the Rest and Be Thankful and Old Military Road today with heavy rain forecast for later.

Depending on safety checks, there is potential that the Old Military Road will re-open tomorrow mid-morning as a local diversion route.

After Tuesday’s massive landslip that saw boulders as large as cars crashing down onto the route, teams have been working to clear around 2,000 tonnes of debris.

A protective bund is being built along the edge of the Old Military Road (OMR) and a channel is also being excavated parallel to the road to help provide extra protection.

Work continues on the A83 and steep channel above the road with more large boulders made safe, the clearance of additional debris and the formation of a debris retention pit. Design of the repair to the downhill slope damaged by the flow of debris and water is also underway.

The A83 and OMR will stay closed today and a diversion route is still in place via the A83, A82, A85 and A819. Western Ferries have also increased their sailings on their Gourock to Dunoon route to accommodate motorists.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: ‘Since the large boulders were made safe yesterday late afternoon, we’ve been progressing with clearing the OMR and safe-guarding it with a view for a potential reopening tomorrow mid-morning. We will only reopen the road if we are absolutely satisfied that it is safe to do so.

‘As an added precaution we’re in the process of constructing additional protection measures next to the roadside on the OMR including a protective bund and channel along the edge of the road which will help redirect any excess material or water from impacting the carriageway.

‘We will be closely monitoring the hillside and OMR as heavy rain is forecast this afternoon.

‘Work is continuing simultaneously on the A83 with good progress being made on the clearance and stabilisation work allowing us to now progress the design of the full repair solution.

‘In the meantime Argyll remains open for business with Western Ferries providing additional sailings to help accommodate motorists and our teams are assisting road users using the diversion route.

‘Safety remains our top priority and we’re doing everything we can to reopen the OMR as quickly and as safely as we can and then to do likewise with the A83.’

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.