Work on blocked A83 starts to clear boulders the size of cars

Clear-up work has started after landslip debris including ‘boulders the size of cars’ blocked the Rest and Be Thankful and Old Military Road at multiple spots yesterday.

Geotechnical specialists have been on site since first light this morning to carry out initial safety inspections of the area and to begin checking the damage caused by the slips due to heavy rain.

BEAR Operations teams have mobilised with specialist machinery at both ends of both the A83 and OMR to begin work to clear the debris.

The large landslip around 200m above the carriageway happened yesterday after up to 100mm of rain fell in Argyll, creating a fan effect down multiple water channels some of which reached the roadside.

About 1,500 tonnes of debris is thought to have reached the A83, with around 2,000 tonnes of material washed onto the Old Military Road. In total, the landslide is thought to have moved around 6,000 tonnes of debris across the hill.

One of the recently installed landslip mitigation catch-pits, built to prevent landslip debris reaching the road, caught around 2,000 tonnes of debris material from one of the channels affected by the landslip.

Car-sized boulders were brought down the hillside onto the carriageway, and further safety inspections of the slope are taking place to assess the area for any other potential boulders which were impacted by the landslip and heavy rain.

A 59-mile road detour is now in place and Western Ferries are putting on extra vessels as another way of getting people into the area.

MSP for the area Mike Russell said it is vital people know Argyll is still open for business.

‘Those diversion problems are why I pressed so hard for the Old Military Road alternative, which I managed to get accepted and opened. I am really sorry that this slip has affected that too on this occasion, but that not only shows the extraordinarily difficult location and the extreme conditions yesterday which caused the landslides but also emphasises the real problem that any replacement route will have in terms of constructing it in such a very challenging spot.

‘Nonetheless, a solution that guarantees uninterrupted access has to happen and I have also fought for that alongside many local people. However, such a complex undertaking inevitably takes time.

‘The £80 million that has been spent to date has been vital in reducing incidents like this and also ensuring that they get cleared as quickly as possible and that is the work that will be going on today. That needs to take place as quickly, but also as safely, as possible.

‘Meanwhile I will be working with the Transport Secretary in order to urge whatever acceleration of the design and planning process for a replacement can take place and I would welcome support in that from any other quarter including opposition parties.’

All traffic is currently being diverted via the standard diversion route via the A83, A82, A85 and A819. The diversion route is being patrolled and monitored to check for any issues and ensure traffic is kept moving. Temporary traffic lights are currently in place on the A82 at Inveruglas after yesterday’s heavy rain affected a retaining wall, causing some damage to the road. Traffic Scotland are also providing additional advanced warning signs for road users to inform them of the closure at the Rest and Be Thankful so motorists can plan an alternative route in advance.

Western Ferries have also added additional sailings on their usual Gourock to Dunoon route to help accommodate motorists.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: ‘Further assessments need to be completed by geotechnical specialists of the hillside and both roads to check for any further concerns, and until these checks and the clear-up is complete the A83 and OMR will remain closed.

In the meantime, Argyll remains open for business and we encourage road users to follow the diversion route in place for motorists. Western Ferries are also running additional sailings for their Gourock to Dunoon crossing to accommodate road users.

Please check Traffic Scotland for most up to date travel information.’

Real-time journey information is available on www.traffiscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.