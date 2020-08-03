If walls could talk…

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Strachur Smiddy opened its doors again on Saturday, August 1, after an uncertain few months due to Covid-19.

The museum will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays, until Sunday September 27, but for now families can again enjoy stepping back in time in the 18th-century blacksmith’s smiddy, which has been carefully repaired and restored to its original state and now acts as a working museum with with forge, bellows and anvil, cobbled floor, tools of the trade and beamed ceiling.

Browse through the Smiddy’s collection of fascinating artefacts and tools. Chat to smiddy staff about its story and place in Strachur’s history.

Strachur Smiddy dates back to at least 1791 and continues as a working smiddy to this day, where most weekends local man John Bain works the forge, liking nothing better than to share his knowledge and experience of the trade with visitors.

John mostly makes pokers, which are for sale in the craft shop and which also has a fine display of other local craft for sale.

Strachur Smiddy is open Saturdays and Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, from Saturday August 1 to Sunday September 27. The museum is accessible for disabled visitors.

The smiddy is looking forward to welcoming visitors in this its 24th season, and is fully prepared, in line with all health and Covid-19 regulations. When visiting the museum, visitors are asked to wear a mask while inside the smiddy and shop, maintaining a 2-metre distance from the blacksmith. Hand sanitiser will be available for use.

For more information, visit www.spanglefish.com/strachursmiddy