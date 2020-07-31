Announcements – July 31, 2020

DEATHS

BELL – At home, 26 Sound of Kintyre, Campbeltown, on July 1, 2020, Robert Bell, in his 54th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Linda Bell, much loved dad of Laura and Jennifer, loving grandad of Eilidh, Lewis, Ewan, Lana-Mai, Hallie, Sam, Connor, James, Isla, Lisa-Mary and Jacob. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

COX – Patricia Margaret Cox (née Jinks), aged 75 years of March, Cambs. Sadly passed away after a long illness on July 16, 2020 at her home with her family around her. Much loved mother of Sharon and Michelle, dear mother-in-law of Steve and Matthew, dearly loved granny of Gary, George and Michael, a dear sister of Sid, Joyce and Willie. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday, August 10 at 12.15 p.m. Donations if desired in Patricia’s memory for ‘The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary’ may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.

FOX – Peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones, Christopher “Foxy” Fox. Much loved member of the Craignish community, he will be sorely missed by many. A private funeral service will be held at Kilvaree, Craignish on Friday, August 7. A larger memorial will be held at a future date.

MCGEACHY – Peacefully at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on July 26, 2020, Duncan Alexander McGeachy, in his 83rd year, loving father of Kathleen, Diane, David, Linda and the late Amanda and Isabel, father-in-law of Keith, Doreen and Adam and a much loved brother and papa. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Duncan’s funeral will take place on Friday, July 31. We will leave the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 1.00 p.m. The cortege will travel through Longrow South and Main Street on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to pay their last respects to Duncan on our journey. Please remember to observe social distancing.

PATERSON – The interment of Angus Paterson, 75, who died November 11, 2019 will be at Brackley Cemetery, Carradale Glen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. This will be private in line with current government guidelines.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

KERR – Ishbel and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the messages, cards, flowers and support following the sad loss of John. To all who came out to pay their respects on John’s last journey to Kilkerran. With special thanks to Dr Anderson, Campbeltown Community Nursing Team, Maggie Wilkieson Macmillan nurse and Jenny from Marie Curie, Rev Scott Burton for his comforting and personal service, John Brown for his piping tribute and to Kenny and David for their caring and professional support.

MCSPORRAN – Linsay and family of the late Duncan McSporran would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, letters and home baking received on their recent sad loss. To all staff at Campbeltown Hospital especially Dr Norrie and Dr Lazarus for their care over recent years. We are truly thankful to Kintyre Care Home for their love, care and compassion shown to Duncan over the last four months. We can never repay the kindness shown. Many thanks to all who turned out to pay their respects to Duncan. Special thanks to the Rev Steve Fulcher and Rev Anne McIvor for prayers and fitting and comforting service and to the Elders of the Highland Parish Church. We are grateful to Kenneth, Rhys and TA Blair Funeral Directors for their caring and professional support. Sadly missed – loved by the family.

OWEN – Maureen and family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, cards and flowers following the sudden loss of Bob. Thank you to everybody who paid their respects both in person and by the roadside. Our appreciation is also due to all NHS staff who cared for Bob at home and away. Sincere thanks to Rev Scott Burton for a very fitting graveside service and to Rhys Blair and staff for their professionalism and care.

IN MEMORIAMS

DICKSON – Precious memories of our darling daughter, sister, mummy and friend, Carole, who fell asleep on July 30, 2010.

In life all we truly have are memories,

We love them, kiss them and hug them,

For all they are worth,

To us those memories are life, of our lives together.

– Love Mum, Dad and family xxxxxx

Mummy, my forever angel.

Love you to the moon and back.

– Love Thomas xxx

MACKINTOSH – In loving memory of my first wife, Sheila MacKintosh, who died on August 6, 1980.

– Donald MacKintosh.