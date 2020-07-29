A welcome awaits at Kilmartin church

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Services are scheduled to re-start at Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church early next month.

Trustees hope to open the modern and welcoming church building at Barr Mhor, Kilmartin, for worship from Sunday August 2, starting at 10am.

Social distancing will allow for up to 25 people to attend and everyone is expected to wear a face covering. Names and telephone numbers will be recorded for test and trace purposes.

Session clerk Linda Tighe said: ‘Our first service will be led by our worship team. We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone back and, of course, new folks too.

‘Sadly we cannot sing hymns at the moment but our organist has kindly agreed to play appropriate music throughout our service to lift our mood!

‘We are unable to socialise at the end of the service with our usual cheery cuppa and chat, but hopefully it will not be long before we can do this again.’

She added: ‘At this stage, the church will only be used for Sunday services. It will not be possible to open up to the other users of our church at this time. We are taking baby steps.’