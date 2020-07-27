Follow Kerry’s sea voyage of discovery

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Better known for her work with GRAB Trust, Kerry MacKay invites you to join her on an epic sea voyage around the UK.

Trained ecologist Kerry’s natural habitat is running workshops with schools and the community about avoiding litter on our beaches, but while furloughed due to COVID-19 she is joining a tall ship sailing expedition to bring ocean science to life.

Tall ship Pelican of London will be her home for a two-month sailing expedition circumnavigating the UK. Stopping at locations including St Kilda, the Scilly Isles, Orkney, Shetland, the Hebrides and Bass Rock, the team hopes to bring ocean science to life for everyone.

As new crew, Kerry will receive a week’s training ahead of the official start of the Darwin 200 UK voyage on August 4.

‘I’ve never sailed before,’ Kerry explained, ‘so it will be a fantastic way to learn. I am, however, a keen scuba diver and cannot wait to dive places like St Kilda and the Scilly Isles, doing underwater surveys and filming.’

Precautions are, of course, being taken to minimise the COVID-19 risks, including a week’s isolation and COVID tests before the voyage.

Led by members of Plymouth University, projects will investigate a range of ocean health indicators – from whale and dolphin watching, hydrophones and plankton trawls, to conductivity and temperature monitoring. Not to mention ocean plastic pollution and microplastics, which Kerry already works on with the GRAB Trust and the Marine Conservation Society.

Kerry continued: ‘We want as many people as possible to share this experience so there is a team of camera people aboard who will capture all the adventures on deck, underwater and with drones.

‘Follow the adventure on the Darwin 200 social media pages. There will be videos, cutting edge science, live lectures and stunning scenery with amazing wildlife.’

Don’t forget to check out the Darwin200 website and follow Kerry and the team on Facebook @Darwin2002021, on Twitter and Instagram @Darwin200_ and YouTube channel Darwin200, as well as using #Darwin200.