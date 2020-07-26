Keeping Inveraray in trim for 35 years
Lorraine Crawford was just 23 when she took over a former Inveraray tearoom to set up her own hairdressing salon.
As the easing of lockdown allowed the doors of Fyne Snips to open once again on July 15, Lorraine celebrated 35 years in business.
Lorraine said: ‘I’d like to thank all my loyal customers, especially the ones who have been coming since 1985 and my three children who have been supportive.’