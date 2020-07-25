Never mind skint knees, we’ve got litter to pick

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Two intrepid litter pickers did their bit last weekend to keep their community tidy.

Ignoring rain showers and cut knees, six-year-old Beau Henderson and her brother Rae, four, set off on Sunday July 19 after their dinner to pick up roadside rubbish from Torran to Ford village.

With just a little help from mum and dad and kitted out with hi-vis vests, the pair found plastic, sweetie wrappers, lots of tissue and wipes, tin cans – some with sharp edges – and a glove.

Beau said: ‘My little brother and I wanted to take part in helping the environment so we did a litter pick. We saw so much wildlife that has to adapt to having rubbish that could harm them in their homes. We found lots of frogs and toads, a newt and mice as well as caterpillars.

‘My brother deserves a great big thumbs up,’ added Beau, ‘as he fell over and cut his knee but still carried on with our litter pick.

‘It was quite hard work because we kept getting caught in the rain but we sheltered under trees.’