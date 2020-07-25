Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – July 24, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A bit of courtesy

There are those of the view that the new Minard mast, installed beside the A83, is little more conspicuous than a streetlight.

That may be the case – though it is taller than the Minard streetlights – but that is not necessarily the point.

There are a number of issues around this. Why was there not better direct consultation with residents either from the UK government, Scottish Government, council or contractor? Who decided a mast was needed at this location and why was this not communicated? And do the advantages of publicly-funded smart meters to assist commercial energy providers outweigh the disadvantages, particularly when these masts are going up in rural areas?

As one councillor commented, the impression left is that big companies believe they can do what they like, regardless of local opinion.

A wee bit of courtesy early in the process would go a long way.

One way street?

On page five you will read Argyll and Bute Council is looking for views on the safe opening of Lochgilphead’s streets.

Time, though, is short and responses are needed by Sunday July 26.