Shop to ship – plan to help island businesses stay afloat

A ‘shop to ship’ initiative has been launched to help shore-based businesses get goods to tourists onboard visiting vessels.

Following the pandemic, the idea aims to help small businesses in remote areas and islands to carry on trading with visitors arriving by sea, while also respecting the concerns of communities about those stepping ashore.

It aims to promote the advanced order and purchase of local seafood, fresh food, arts and crafts, with arrangements made between the business and visitor for the safe drop off and collection from quays, ports and harbours.

The idea being that ‘marine tourists’ use a dedicated website to find in advance about shore-based food and craft producers, and then make arrangements.

The move hopes to help in the economic recovery of remote rural and island destinations which have been hard hit by the lockdown and rely on visitors.

Sail Scotland, a membership group for the marine tourism industry, is behind the idea.

Its web-based portal will allow businesses to promote beer, wines and spirits, local seafood, fresh foods, meats, bakery, dairy, takeaways, groceries, household items and arts, and crafts to customers arriving by sea.

Alan Rankin, chief executive of Sail Scotland, said: ‘A key element of the world-class Scottish sailing experience is the world-class food and drink available through local shore-side businesses. This pilot initiative is aimed to enhance the sailing experience and offer vital sales to local coastal and island businesses.’

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing said: ‘It also enables individual businesses and their host communities to be recognised as welcoming destinations, with the processes tailored precisely to local circumstances and built in from the beginning.’

The further easing of lockdown allows yachts and boats to visit remote areas and islands.

‘Safe Sailing’ guidelines have been published by Sail Scotland which asks visiting yachts to ‘Respect the Destination’ by planning ahead, making a considered arrival and thinking local.

Sail Scotland said no two destinations are the same, so the platform aims to connect the producer and the consumer as easily as possible in a way that suits local wishes.

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food at Scotland Food and Drink, said: ‘With restrictions beginning to unwind and businesses seeking to find new ways of working, it’s great to see innovative initiatives like the Shop to Ship marketplace, which provides a fantastic digital platform for local businesses to reach new customers.’

The Shop to Ship campaign will be promoted widely by Sail Scotland, Scotland Food and Drink and a range of others.

The platform is available for businesses to register at https://www.sailscotland.co.uk/registration. It includes free associate membership of Sail Scotland.

Respect The Destination guidelines