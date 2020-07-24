Record entries for Captain William Todd Trophy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgilphead golf course was busy when 31 golfers turned up to play for a new trophy commemorating a WW1 hero.

Open to ladies and gents, the Captain William Todd Trophy was donated by Mid Argyll Youth Forum which, following researching WW1 soldiers from Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig, discovered William Todd was once secretary of the golf club.

An architect by profession, William Todd designed the Masonic Hall in Lochgilphead, Lochgilphead Parish Church hall and Ardrishaig Village Hall. He was captain of the 1st Highland Mountain Brigade, Royal Garrison Artillery and died, aged 39, from wounds inflicted at Gallipoli on June 29 1915.

Taking to the course on Sunday July 19 were the Flanagan family. Raymond, who organised the trophy, and Kirsty were beaten by their up and coming golfing daughter, Eilidh, who had 33 points compared to their 26 and 27 points.

Tom Campbell, Jim Hunter and Grant MacDougall all played well returning 38 points. Discussion was ongoing if a play off or a count back would determine the winner, when Liam Scott pipped them all returning his card scoring eight pars and two birdies to give him a fantastic 39 points to win the trophy.