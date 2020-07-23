Police appeal following fatal A83 road crash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash near Lochgair.

The collision happened around 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 22 on the A83, east of middle Kames junction and involved three vehicles: a black BMW, a grey Vauxhall Astra and a white Vauxhall Vivaro.

The driver of the black BMW, a 69-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro was taken to Mid Argyll Hospital with minor injury and was released following treatment. The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.

The road was closed for approximately nine and a half hours for a collision investigation to be conducted at the scene and reopened around 11.30pm.

Inspector Archie McGuire of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit said: ‘This was a serious crash and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of the man who lost his life, along with all those involved.

‘Our enquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, who has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

‘I would also ask motorists using the A83 yesterday and who may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.’

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1758 of Wednesday, 22 July, 2020.