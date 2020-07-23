Lochgilphead one way system – traffic or pedestrians?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Part of a main Lochgilphead street could be made one way temporarily to help people socially distance, Argyll and Bute Council has suggested.

The authority is seeking the views of residents and businesses on implementing the measures on part of Argyll Street, which would also involve removing a parking bay outside McColl’s and Argyll Pharmacy.

Residents are invited to select between a traffic one-way system to enable widened footways, an advisory pedestrian one-way system or making no change.

If the traffic one-way system is implemented, vehicles would travel southbound only on the stretch of Argyll Street between Union Street and Colchester Square.

The proposals have been put forward after the council received £315,000 from the Spaces for People programme to deliver temporary infrastructure to enable safer access for people walking, cycling or on wheels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A council spokesperson said: ‘Within Lochgilphead, we have identified footways on Argyll Street are too narrow to allow safe social distancing, particularly between the A83 Colchester Square and Union Street.

‘Our proposals are focussed on allowing everyone to maintain safe social distancing and feel safe when visiting Lochgilphead town centre.’

The Spaces for People programme is funded by Transport Scotland and administered by Sustrans.

Councillor Alastair Redman, the authority’s policy lead for economic growth, said: ‘We have ideas on how we help re-open our towns. Before putting anything in place, we want to consult with local businesses and residents.

‘We need to create more space for people to move around safely and use local businesses as they open up. This might involve moving into public realm areas. Measures put in place will be designed to be temporary, for as long as we have to deal with COVID-19, and will focus on protecting public health, supporting physical distancing and kick-starting our economy.

‘Consultations will be online and will be done quickly as it is vital people are given the opportunity to start getting out and making use of our town centres again as safely as possible.

‘I would urge everyone to give us your views as it is really important residents and businesses feel supported.’

The survey can be found on the council website argyll-bute.gov.uk and is open until Sunday July 26.