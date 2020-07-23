In the swing of things at Inveraray
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Inveraray golfers faced tough conditions as they battled it out in the Senior Club Championship.
Jimmy Kerr shot an excellent 82 to take the trophy by seven shots from George Morrison on Sunday July 19, while Donald Cameron finished third in this scratch category.
Neil Armour took the handicap category trophy with a 75, while Donald Cameron claimed second on 78.
This weekend will see the first pairs competition of the season, following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions.
The Pairs Stableford will be held on Sunday July 26 with the usual ballot times available.