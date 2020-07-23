Help wanted to find Rudi the cat
An appeal has been issued after a family cat disappeared from Crinan.
The cat, eight-year-old Rudi, was last seen on a boat belonging to his owners Sheila and Duncan Foggon at Crinan Basin on July 12.
Sheila said: ‘Rudi is grey and white with a white tip on his tail. He has been microchipped, dressed and is friendly to people.’
Anyone who spots Rudi is asked to phone 07966 539255.