Announcements – July 24, 2020

DEATHS

BLAIR – After a long illness bravely borne, Thomas “Keith” Currie Blair of 34 McDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead on July 17, 2020. Cherished husband of Catriona. Beloved father of Helen and Kenny and step father to Catherine and Stewart. Respected father-in-law of Robert and Dina. Much adored Grandpa to Lisa and Stacey. Private funeral service will be held at Kilmodan Churchyard, Glendaruel on Monday, July 27.

GAULD – Peacefully at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig, on July 22, 2020, John Peter Gordon Gauld, in his 92nd year, of 10 Rowan Park, Lochgilphead and formerly of 12A Dalavich.

Dearly beloved husband of Margaretta Stewart, and much loved father of Peter, Gordon, Caroline and Marina. Adored father-in-law, grandfather and proud great-grandfather. A much respected brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private funeral service will be held at Dalavich Cemetery, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The funeral cortege will arrive in the village of Dalavich at approximately 11:30am – for those unable to attend the service who wish to pay their respects. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in John’s memory to Ardfenaig Comfort Fund, via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

KEYTE – (Machrihanish/Arbroath/Stornoway/Fraserburgh). Suddenly but peacefully at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday, July 19, 2020, Stuart, aged 66 years. Beloved husband of Moira, father of Jennifer and the late Rhianne, grandpa of Jack and Ollie, much loved brother and friend to many. Funeral private due to current regulations.

MCDONALD – Suddenly, while enjoying his favourite pastime at Orchill Trout Fisheries near Auchterarder, on July 10, 2020, Alexander Ross McDonald, “Sandy” aged 70 years of 24 Ballimore, Kilmichael. Much loved husband of the late Sally Barker and loving father to Isla. Devoted Seanair to Charlie and Harris and much loved father-in-law to Scott. Dear brother of Colin, Ishabell, Murdo and Helen. A much respected brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A popular figure in the angling community and a much respected neighbour and former work colleague to many. Private funeral service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery today, Friday, July 24. The funeral cortege will depart from one of Sandy’s favourite shops, Fyne Tackle, at 10:30 a.m. and proceed down Argyll Street, Lochgilphead where those wishing to pay their respects can line the route while social distancing.

MCSPORRAN – Peacefully at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on July 16, 2020, Duncan McSporran, in his 89th year, 77 Longrow, Campbeltown, beloved husband of the late Mavis Ayling, loving dad of George, much loved dad and best friend of Linsay, devoted papa to Alasdair, Hayley, Rachel, Karen, George, Connie and Joe, respected father-in-law of Neil-John and a much loved brother, brother-in-law and friend. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

OWEN – Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his family at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on July 16, 2020, Robert Bryn Owen (Bob) in his 76th year, Cruachan, Carradale, dearly beloved husband of Maureen, much loved dad of Grant, Ross, Lindsay and Jennifer, a loving “Bob” to Grace, Callum, Fraser, Julia, Finlay and Robbie, father-in-law of Katherine, Eleanor, Craig and Jim. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

SINCLAIR – Peacefully at her home 56 Ardenslate Crescent, Kirn, Dunoon, on July 19, 2020 after a short illness borne bravely, Fiona Sinclair née Campbell, aged 76 years. Formerly of Tigh Chladdich, Crarae, Furnace, Argyll. Beloved wife of Duncan and loving mother of Elizabeth. Cherished granny of Jennifer, Louise and Cameron. Dear mother-in-law to Steven. Sister to Sir Menzies Campbell. A good neighbour and loyal friend to many. A private funeral service will be held at Kilevin Cemetery, Minard on Friday, July 24.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MCINTYRE – The family of the late Eleanor McIntyre (née MacConnachie) would like to extend their sincere thanks to all family and friends for the many cards, letters, emails, phone calls and floral tributes expressing their sympathy and support for the family at Eleanor’s sudden death. Our appreciation is also due to the staff at the King Street Medical Practice, the emergency medical services and the IBD team at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, all in Paisley, for their skill and care. Special thanks are due to the Rev. J M Gordon for officiating at the service and for his words of prayer and comfort. Our gratitude also to the staff at J&W Goudie, Funeral Directors and the staff at Woodside Crematorium for their guidance, care and compassion at this difficult time.

MCNEILL – Hamish and his family would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers, kind words and support following the sad loss of Jean. Thank you to everyone who stood by the roadside to pay their respects. Thank you to all the carers and NHS staff who have helped to care for Jean. Thank you to Rev Hilda Smith for a lovely service and to Donald MacDonald and his team for their services, professionalism and care.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACGILP – In loving memory of my husband Alasdair, who died on July 24, 2017.

Gone are the days we used to share,

But in my heart you are always there.

– Sina x

THOMSON – In loving memory of Graham, sadly taken on July 26, 2019, a loving husband, father, father-in-law, papa and granda.

Always in our thoughts

Forever in our hearts.

– Love Esther and family.