Police launch biker safety campaign

Last weekend saw Police Scotland target motorcyclists as its annual biker safety campaign kicked off.

Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users and while they make up just one per cent of the traffic on our roads they account for around 13 per cent of fatalities.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw from Police Scotland’s road policing division, said: ‘As we have seen in the past few weeks, Scotland has experienced some glorious weather, and similar dry and sunny spells are expected throughout the rest of the summer.

‘With that in mind, it is essential that all drivers are mindful of other road users and pay particular attention for motorbikes. Likewise, they must ensure their behaviour behind the wheel does not put riders, or anyone else, at risk.

‘Motorcyclists must also play their part in keeping themselves safe and I would urge motorcyclists to always ride responsibly, ensuring they wear all the necessary safety clothing and travel at safe speeds, appropriate to the conditions they face.

‘Road Policing Officers will continue to monitor the road network across the country and any offences we observe will be dealt with appropriately, be it educating drivers and riders or taking enforcement action.

‘Please help us in our efforts to reduce road casualties and fatalities by taking all relevant safety precautions when driving or riding.’