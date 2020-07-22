Announcements – July 10, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

MARRIAGE

MULLEN – BELL – Both families are delighted to announce the marriage of David John Ross, son of Neil and the late Mary McEachran to Lesley Carlen, younger daughter of Walter and Maureen Bell, on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the grounds of Drumore Park. A wonderful day was had by all.

DIAMOND WEDDING

WILSON – WALLACE – On June 25, 1960 at Blythswood, Glasgow, Thomas to Mary. Present address: Southend, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

MACPHAIL – Peacefully at Mid Argyll Community Hospital on July 4, 2020, William (Billy) MacPhail, aged 99, of 3 Jubilee Terrace, Lochgilphead. Brother of the late Angus, Alice and Mary MacPhail, uncle of Douglas and the late Edith and June MacPhail. Private family service will take place at Achnabreac Cemetery on July 13, 2020.

MCINTYRE – Eleanor (Nell). Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Bob, sister-in-law of Joyce, aunt to Sandra, Jim, Jill, Andy, Colin and Cath and great aunt to Cara, Louisa, and George all of whom loved her dearly. A service will be held at Woodside Crematorium on, Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2.00pm. Invited family only due to current restrictions. Family flowers only but if wished donations may be made to ACCORD Hospice, Paisley.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTs

MACFARLANE – The family of the late Sheila MacFarlane, would like to thank everyone, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all involved in her care, the doctors, district nurses and all at Tarbert Medical Practice, Naomi and Tanya from NC Support, the team at Carr Gomm, the Tarbert Pharmacy and the Marie Curie nursing team for all the kind care and attention she received. Thanks also to Rev Ian Miller for a comforting and appropriate service at Cardross Crematorium, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, John Hunt for his excellent renderings on the pipes and finally to the neighbours and the villagers of Tarbert who lined the route and paid their last respects, as the cortege passed on route to Cardross.

MCMILLAN – Iain, Iain and Gary would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy and support following the sad loss of Margaret. To all that came out to pay their respects in her much loved garden at Belmara and on her final journey to Kilkerran Cemetery, the family really appreciate the love shown for Margaret. Special thanks for their care and compassion to Dr Lazarus, Maggie Wilkieson and staff at Campbeltown Hospital; Dr Venugopal, Nicola and Marie at the Beatson Cancer Centre and the staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Our sincere thanks to Rev. Scott Burton for his personal service in the garden and at the graveside, to T.A. Blair Funeral Directors especially Kenny for their professionalism and compassion, and to Andrew at Kilkerran Cemetery. Finally our heartfelt thanks go to her loving sister Maureen for caring for her over the last few months. We can never repay the love and kindness shown.

MCMILLAN – The family of the late Peter McMillan (Bender) would like to thank everyone who sent expressions of sympathy after his passing. A huge thanks is extended to all relatives, friends and neighbours who turned out to see Peter on his last journey around Campbeltown. A special thanks to Rev. Chris Holden for prayers and comforting words in Campbeltown and to Rev. Ann Knox for her very fitting service in Cardross. We are also grateful to Kenny Blair for all funeral arrangements and a heartfelt thank you to Anne and Margaret for help with transport. We are truly thankful for the excellent care given to Peter by the teams at Knapdale Ward, Lochgilphead and Ardenlee Care Home, Dunoon.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACINTYRE – In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Archie, who died July 10, 2012.

You still live on in the hearts and minds

Of the loving family you left behind.

– Forever remembered, Anna and family.

MCGEACHY – RENTON. Amanda. In everlasting memory of our most beloved, cherished daughters, Mandy, who died on July 9, 2019 and her sister Isabell, who died aged two and a half months on September 21, 1961.

Your hand we cannot touch or your face we cannot see

But you are in the sunshine and the soft breeze touching me

The golden threads not broken and the bond we shared remains

And it will hold forever, ‘till we meet again.

Most loved by Mum and Campbell.

‘Ae fond kiss and then we sever

Ae fareweel alas, forever.’

MCGEACHY – RENTON. Amanda. In loving memory of Mandy our dearly loved and missed sister, sister-in-law and aunt, who died at Crosshouse Hospital, Ayrshire on July 9, 2019.

Dear Mandy, that’s a year gone by, an anniversary with no cheer.

It’s been so hard without you, hours, days, months, a year.

Dearest sister you are always with us and in our hearts you will always remain.

And the family bond will reunite when we are all together again.

Loving you always, forgetting you never.

– Your sisters and brother, Linda and Adam, Diane, David and Doreen, Kathleen and Keith and your nieces and nephews.

TAYLOR – In loving memory of my dear mum, Jane Brown Bell, died July 14, 1985.

Although it is many years since you passed away

I still love and miss you every day.

– Love Norma, Jim and family.