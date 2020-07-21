News from around the districts – July 17, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Helensburgh

Aldi is on the lookout for new store locations across Scotland, and Helensburgh is in its sights along with nearby Dumbarton.

The fourth largest volume retailer in Scotland, Aldi has been on an expansion drive in recent years as it targets having 1,200 stores open across the UK by 2025.

The retailer, which currently has 92 stores in Scotland, has identified 19 new locations in Scotland where it is looking for easily accessible freehold town centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development of around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces.

Argyll and Bute

Former council-run facilities operated by agency Live Argyll are slowly re-opening under certain conditions.

In a statement issued on Friday July 10, a Live Argyll spokesperson gane an update on its ‘carefully planned phased approach’ to the re-opening of facilities and services over the weeks and months ahead.

The spokesperson said: ‘We know that demand will be high, and we are eager to get back to doing what we do best and serving our customers and visitors alike.

This is, however, a highly complex planning exercise given reduced capacity of our facilities due to physical distancing restrictions, enhanced cleaning regimes, staff welfare and training considerations and detailed national guidance from multiple sectors that must be followed. As a result, the way we operate our venues will be very different from before. The health and well-being of our customers and staff remains our most pressing priority.

Outdoor sports pitches can now be hired, for children’s organised groups only under revised hirer terms.

Libraries, archives and museums could open from July 15, but further guidance is awaited so libraries will remain closed for the moment.

Indoor gyms, fitness and swimming pools remain closed, subject to government review on July 30.

Events and community venues and indoor school lets remain closed awaiting further guidance.

Active Schools and sports development activities will restart in the new school term on a phased basis, in line with guidance.

Taynuilt

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution is upgrading and strengthening the electricity supply to Taynuilt.

In the four-month, £1.15 million project scheduled to start in July, electrical equipment at Taynuilt substation will be replaced to improve customers’ current service as well as support their future requirements.

The existing transformer supplying power to over 500 properties in the area will be replaced, with new circuit breakers and switchboards installed to enable faster restoration of supplies on the rare occasion that faults occur. Engineers will also instal an additional transformer, future-proofing the network and adding resilience.

Scott Mackintosh, project engineer at SSEN, said: ‘We’ve planned these works to minimise disruption to the local community, including installing key equipment at the early stages to enable us to avoid multiple planned interruptions to supplies. We are committed to doing everything we can to keep customers informed of the works as the project progresses.’

SSEN would like to remind customers they can register for its Priority Services Register (PSR) if they require extra assistance during a power cut. People can qualify for additional support if they are shielding during the coronavirus pandemic; are deaf or hard of hearing; have a disability; live with children under five; are blind or partially sighted; have a chronic illness; use medical equipment/aids reliant on electricity; or are over 60.

To find out more about the PSR, click here or call 0800 294 3259.

