Ladies and gents to compete for new Lochgilphead golf trophy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Friday July 10 saw another coronavirus restriction lifted, with folks now permitted to visit for overnight stays.

This had an effect on the turnout for the ladies competition at Lochgilphead Golf Club, as a few were missing from the fairways. Kathleen Young, who has been a bit disheartened with her results lately, was not only in attendance but was the victor on the day. With a nett 65 strokes, Kathleen beat Jane Hepburn by a single stroke to win the Centenary Cup.

The gents turned out in abundance for the Dunlop Tankard, and with one third of the competitors carding an under-par round it was a hard fought battle. Mike Leng was the winner with a fantastic 41 points, beating Ryan McGlynn by one point.

The competition on Sunday July 19 is a new one, organised by Raymond Flanagan. It is the Captain William Todd Trophy, which is open to both lady and gent members. The trophy was donated by Mid Argyll Youth Forum who were researching in to WW1 soldiers from Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig when they discovered that William Todd was once secretary of the golf club.

As there is still no word from Scottish Golf about open competitions, these are still on hold. Some Argyll clubs have cancelled all of their opens for this year but Lochgilphead Golf Club still hopes to hold open competitions towards the end of August.

Captain William Todd

William Todd was an architect by profession and burgh surveyor for Lochgilphead for a number of years. He was also secretary of Lochgilphead Golf Club.

He lived in ‘Druncraobhan’, Manse Brae in Lochgilphead, a house which he designed himself in 1906. He also designed the Oban Police Station and Orial drill hall, also in Oban as well as the Masonic Hall in Lochgilphead.

He was responsible for the design of the Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall and Ardrishaig Village Hall in 1912.

After the outbreak of WW1 and while training at Bedford, he was promoted to Captain of the 1st Highland Mountain Brigade, Royal Garrison Artillery. He was 39 years of age when he died of wounds received at Gallipoli on June 29, 1915.

Captain William Todd was the first Lochgilphead man to be killed in action.

He was survived by his wife Allyce and two young children and is mentioned on the Lochgilphead Scottish Episcopal Church memorial plaque.

Captain Todd is buried at Helles Memorial in Turkey.