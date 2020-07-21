Cautious reintroduction of hospital visiting

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Health bosses are reintroducing visiting to hospitals on a phased basis now that the coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of being contained.

The move comes after the Scottish Government announced that NHS hospitals and similar settings are starting to support patients to see their families in person again.

With unwell patients at greater risk of contracting the virus, visits will however need to be carefully managed.

While COVID-19 areas will remain as essential visiting only, other hospital inpatients are now able to have one designated visitor. There will be no set time when visits can take place but they must all be arranged in advance with the nurse or midwife in charge of the ward to ensure numbers are controlled to ensure physical distancing.

Visitors will be asked to –

· wear a face covering whilst inside the hospital

· clean/wash hands on arrival and before entering the ward

· maintain the recommended physical distance wherever possible even if the person has previously been in your household or social bubble

· if you cough or sneeze, make sure you follow good hygiene practice – cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or a disposable tissue

· clean/wash your hands as you leave the ward or department, as you leave the hospital and when you arrive home

Designated visitors will be asked to provide their contact details, as is common in the current circumstances to assist in tracing contacts if necessary.

Kate Patience-Quate, deputy nurse director for NHS Highland, said: ‘Now that we are easing slowly out of lockdown we have been working hard on plans to reintroduce visiting to ensure that our patients, members of the public and our staff remain as safe as possible.’