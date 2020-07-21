Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – July 17, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Leaf through this week’s edition and you will see the same point being emphasised across many stories – the importance of supporting and buying local goods and services as we come out of lockdown.

Many local businesses, charities and organisations provided vital help to communities during lockdown, so it only fair that we return the favour and use their services and keep them going in the very difficult days, weeks and months to come.

Whether you’re in the habit of visiting pubs and restaurants, why not nip in for a meal or refreshment now and again? The social aspect of pubs is often underestimated, and might offer the very support folk need. Talking nonsense in the public or lounge bar can be very therapeutic…

People are also being encouraged to switch to a tourist’s mindset and visit local attractions to help put a bit of flesh on their bones and see them through the winter.

Buying local has knock-on environmental benefits too, often involving shorter journeys and sustainably produced local products.

Shopping local has always been important, but never more than now.

If we don’t use local services, we will lose them. It’s as simple as that.