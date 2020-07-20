Your Pictures – July 17, 2020
We’re at West Loch Tarbert for our featured image this week. Tarbert’s Peter Minshall took this photograph at the end of June during a spell of haar.
Peter said: ‘Dun Skeig, which normally dominates this view across the loch, is completely obscured by the haar. The Islay ferry braving this sea fret (cold fog) is reminiscent of Captain Jack Sparrow trying to get his horizon!’