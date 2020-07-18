Keep your MOJO flowing until 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Musicians are wanted to play in Argyll’s next fabulous festival of original music.

The organisers of the fourth MOJO festival at Craignish Village Hall have been forced to postpone until the spring of next year due to coronavirus, but artists and bands with Argyll connections – and of any musical flavour – are in demand to showcase their talent.

The event’s founder, Dan Sloan-Griffiths, said: ‘It’s been a tough year all round as we have all had to work out how to deal with COVID-19. Throughout it all, we remained optimistic of being able to bring MOJO 2020 to your eyes and ears – after all, we all need things to look forward to. Sadly, we must now take the difficult decision to postpone this year’s showcase.

He added: ‘With fingers and drumsticks firmly crossed, we are rescheduling MOJO for spring 2021 on a soon-to-be-announced date.

‘With this in mind, we are also extending our deadline for demo submissions to December 17, after which we will announce the new event line-up.’

The basic critera are:

Your music must be original – no covers

You can perform a 30-40 minute set of your own music

You are from, or have strong connections with, Argyll

You or your band are aged 16 and over

To apply, musicians are asked to send a short description of their music accompanied with a demo – video, EP, Soundcloud, Youtube, are all accepted – to the MOJO Argyll Facebook page. Previous MOJO artists can re-apply, provided it is with new material.

Dan continued: ‘As ever, we extend our thanks to all our volunteers, friends and fans for their help, support and appreciation of our pure original live musicians – you guys are the best crowd ever.

‘We also send out to all our past, present and future performers a huge cheer for all the magic moments, entertainment and inspiration they give us.

Please please keep your creative MOJO flowing – we can’t wait to hear you blow us away again. Until we see you all again – be smart, stay safe, stay tuned.’

MOJO is a non-charitable, non-funded and not-for-profit volunteer venture. All proceeds from the bar and ticket sales, once show costs are deducted, are split between the evening’s performers.

For more information visit the MOJO Argyll Facebook page or call Dan on 01546 602429.

PIC:

The Brambelles performing at MOJO 2018. 51_a43MOJO10

Giving it some welly in 2019, Oban band 4Below. 06_a43MOJO05