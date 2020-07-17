‘Support local’ call as Argyll eases out of lockdown

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Pubs and restaurants have opened, tourist attractions can now be visited – and those wild and woolly lockdown locks can finally be tamed by a visit to the hairdresser.

As the easing out of coronavirus lockdown continues in Scotland, this week has seen the most significant relaxation of restrictions imposed as the coronavirus pandemic arrived in March.

Among other steps, places of worship and childcare providers can now all reopen.

There is also a partial relaxation of restrictions on attendance at funerals and marriage ceremonies, while closer working may now be permitted in the building trade.

All of the above, of course, comes with strict safety requirements which must be adhered to – but they are steps in the right direction.

And with many Argyll business ready to re-open, residents are being encouraged to support Argyll and Bute by buying local.

‘Post COVID-19, we should support our local businesses as they have supported us during the pandemic,’ said Councillor Alastair Redman, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for economic growth.

‘With lockdown in place,’ continued Councillor Redman, ‘our food and drink producers had to change the way they did business – often in imaginative ways. Some businesses have set up new digital platforms to allow customers to order on line while others have provided food to front line workers and people who are considered to be vulnerable. It was also good to see that some of our local whisky and gin producers started to manufacture and distribute hand sanitisers when it ran out in shops.

‘This is community spirit at its very best. It is my sincere hope that as consumers we choose to benefit from the quality of food and excellence of service we get from our local shops as the country moves into recovery.’

Tourism agency VisitScotland’s chief executive Malcolm Roughead echoed this sentiment in the tourism sector.

‘Scottish tourism is facing its biggest challenge in a generation and will need financial support for some time to come to help it recover. The Scottish public has a crucial part to play in helping this happen,’ said Mr Roughead

‘It’s easy to not think of yourself as a tourist in your own country but many of the experiences that we often enjoy with loved ones, such as holidays, shopping or eating out, all contribute to our visitor economy.’