Social distancing – problem solved
Scotland officially entered phase three of the easing of coronavirus lockdown on Friday July 10.
The two metre social distancing rule remains in place, though since Wednesday July 15, indoor restaurants, cafes and pubs have been able to re-open and can be granted an exception to the two metre distancing requirement. This, however, requires measures such as clear information for customers, revised seating plans to be in place, and all hospitality venues are required to record contact details of customers.
And if schools return on August 11 as expected, social distancing is likely to be highly important.
This week the Argyllshire Advertiser’s artistic contributor Ann Thomas muses on a straightforward method of keeping folk two metres, or six foot, apart.