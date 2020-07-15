Appeal for help after ‘major discovery’ at Tarbert Castle

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A tantalising discovery at Tarbert Castle can only be further investigated if enough money is donated.

Archaeologist Roddy Reagan has uncovered a significant castle entrance, with a visible slot for a portcullis, in dressed red sandstone between the castle’s twin towers at the seaward end of the site.

Tarbert Castle Trust secretary and treasurer Robert McPhail described it as ‘a major discovery, not only for Tarbert Castle but a significant expansion of the recorded knowledge of Scottish medieval fortresses’.

Mr McPhail added: ‘We have consent for a small dig in this location and have only been able to proceed with this investigation due to the donation of support announced last week from a gentleman in the Lake District.’

In a letter with a cheque for £500, the donor said: ‘I am well impressed with what Tarbert Castle Trust has done [between the] orchard, woodland, sculpture and castle dig. I have decided to send a donation and visit in the not too distant future.’

To expand the dig with the trust’s volunteers, around £2500 will be needed.

Mr McPhail added: ‘Any donation to help us achieve this would be appreciated at this difficult time.’

Contact Robert McPhail by email at sonamarg@btinternet.com for more information.