Another landslide pit for the Rest

The next stage of landslip mitigation measures at the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful is set to begin in September.

The £1.1 million catch pit project will see the construction of a further pit next to the carriageway, to be located next to the three catch pits on the A83 which were completed in July 2019.

Work is expected to begin at the start of September and take up to five months to complete, with round-the-clock working on some sections to complete the project as quickly as possible.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the project for safety reasons.

The catch pits are designed to intercept any debris material from a landslip and prevent it from reaching the road.

Once complete the new pit will be 120m long, around 12m wide and capable of holding approximately 4,500 tonnes of debris material from a potential landslip.

The project will be carried out in full compliance of any coronavirus safety restrictions.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘We are pleased that we can progress with the next phase of landslip resilience on the A83 and begin work on the £1.1M catch pit project at the Rest and be Thankful.

‘BEAR Scotland will continue to work with Transport Scotland to improve resilience of the A83 and do all we can to help ensure Argyll remains open for business.’