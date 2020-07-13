Tarbert-Portavadie ferry is back

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The ferry service crossing Loch Fyne between Portavadie and Tarbert has returned following its suspension during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the easing of restrictions, operator CalMac was able to reinstate the run from the beginning of July and a temporary abbreviated timetable is in operation until July 14.

From July 15 until October 18 the service will return to a full hourly departure from Tarbert between 8am and 7pm (first and last ferries will not operate on Sundays), operating on a turn up and go basis. No cash will be accepted on any CalMac ferry.

CalMac advises that when travelling on a ‘turn up and go’ route, please remember capacity is constrained, and your first choice of sailing may not be always be available.

The company also asks all passengers to follow the latest advice on how to travel safely.

Check with the ferry operator for further information.