Police report – July 10, 2020

Abusive behaviour

A 32-year-old woman was charged and issued with a recorded police warning around 11am on Wednesday July 1 after allegedly behaving in an abusive manner at Paterson Street, Lochgilphead.

Vandalism

Between October 2019 and 12.45pm on Wednesday July 1, 2020, damage was caused to a tree by cutting branches off without permission within a garden of a property between Hillfoot Terrace and Baluachrach, Tarbert. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Held for court

About 6am on Saturday July 4, at MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead a man aged 41 allegedly assaulted a man and a woman. Police arrested and charged the man who was held for court. A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Assault

A woman aged 50 allegedly assaulted a man about midnight on Sunday July 5 at Meadows Place, Lochgilphead. Police arrested and charged the woman and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Breath sample charge

At around 11pm on Sunday July 5, a car was found to have been crashed into a lamppost on the B841 near Cairnbaan. A 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested for allegedly failing to provide a breath specimen at the roadside and at the police station. He was charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive manner

About 9.30pm on Tuesday June 30 at Charlotte Street, Port Ellen, Isle of Islay a woman (20) allegedly behaved in an abusive manner. The woman was charged and issued with a recorded police warning.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local Police Station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.