Ladies Centenary Stableford at Lochgilphead
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Saturday July 4 was a day of two halves weather-wise for the Ladies Centenary Stableford at Lochgilphead Golf Club.
The morning was wet, but that didn’t deter Jane Hepburn who returned a fantastic 40 points beating Ele Hunter by six points. Jane is really on her game just now, reducing her handicap every time she plays.
The gents who were brave enough to weather the rain on Sunday played for the Bookers Trophy. Douglas Whyte recorded a superb under-par score of a net 63 strokes, beating Sandy Crawford by just two strokes.
The club hopes to give details soon of the ladies and gents opens, as soon as further guidance is issued by Scottish Golf.