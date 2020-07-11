Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – July 10, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A chance for change

People remarked on the freshness of the air. Others noticed birdsong. Some even thought the sky had become bluer. Wildlife appeared in places formerly too crowded with people to venture into during daylight.

Remember the start of lockdown? Cars, buses, lorries and planes suddenly vanished almost completely and we seemed to see the environment improving before our eyes.

Our imagination could have been at work, but there were also statistics showing a rapid drop in pollution around cities during lockdown – so perhaps there was something in it.

Which is why we really owe it to ourselves, our descendants and every living thing to try to change the way we live.

And before we start any what-aboutery (aye, but look at China; what about the USA…etc), we need to start somewhere and each do our wee bit.

That could be as simple as buying local, supporting local food and drink producers and thinking about plastic usage.

More power to the elbow of the young people of Mid Argyll driving the agenda and bending the ears of politicians.

Let’s hope they are listening.