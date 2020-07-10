Temporary postal arrangements and daughter’s thanks

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The daughter of Lochgilphead postmaster Findlay Campbell has expressed gratitude to the public for their support following her father’s sudden passing on June 22.

Naomi Campbell said: ‘We are really grateful for all the online messages and the flowers left outside the post office. It has been lovely, and we really appreciate it.’

The family hopes to hold a commemoration and celebration of Mr Campbell’s life when the circumstances allow.

The post office and Mail Box shop on Argyll Street have been closed since Mr Campbell’s death.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: ‘We were all saddened by the unexpected death of the postmaster for Lochgilphead, who was well respected.

‘To restore [a postal] service, the Post Office mobile van, provided by the postmaster for Tarbert, is now visiting every Wednesday from 10am – 1pm from the Stag car park.

‘Alternative branches in the area also include Ardrishaig, Achahoish and Tarbert. Customers should visit the postoffice.co.uk website for the latest opening hours.’

Naomi also made it clear to the Advertiser that the family does not intend to carry on the post office business.

The Post Office spokesperson added: ‘We have been supporting the family and decisions will be made at the appropriate time.’